Covid-19: US donates 200 ventilators to Nigeria

The United States has donated 200 life-saving ventilators to Nigeria in fulfilment of its promise to help Nigeria in its fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.Speaking at the presentation of the ventilators in Abuja on Tuesday, the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, MS. Mary Beth Leonard, noted that the 200 ventilators are compact, portable and can easily be mobilsed to reach patients with the most severe symptoms of COVID-19

The U.S. envoy had said earlier this year, that the U.S. President, Donald Trump promised to assist Nigeria in fighting the pandemic

She added that the 200 ventilators are critical components of the response strategy to save the lives of persons who have been severely impacted by this viral infection.

“They will certainly be of great benefit to the people of Nigeria and I wish to convey the appreciation of His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And of the government of Nigeria, to President Donald Trump and the United States Government for the generous consideration and friendly gesture.

“Our support includes training on the use and maintenance of this equipment, ensuring that the ventilators can address other respiratory illnesses in the years beyond the virus,” local media reports quoted the envoy as saying.

According to her, the USAID will work very closely and energetically over the next couple of weeks with the Ministry of Health and the Presidential Task Force to bring these ventilators across each of Nigeria’s states and Abuja.

She lauded Nigeria’s effort in combating the virus and efforts of the country in taking early action to combat and mitigate its spread.

Receiving the ventilators on behalf of the Nigerian government, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, said that the ventilators were valuable equipment to support Nigeria in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ehanire noted that the delivery of the medical ventilators, on behalf of the President and people of the United States of America, will help boost Nigeria’s intensive care response capability.

“Our health workers have been trained and equipped and are doing the needful to attend to COVID-19 patients and give emergency care, while not losing sight of routine and essential health services.

“I believe they, and the people of Nigeria, are encouraged and reassured by the arrival of these ventilators to facilitate critical care aspects of treatment.

“I wish to also commend the United States Agency for International Development, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria – Her Excellency Mary Beth Leonard, for their interest and engagement in Nigeria, even beyond the advent of COVID-19.

“Her Excellency has demonstrated personal concern by paying a solidarity visit to the Federal Ministry of Health,” the minister said.