COVID-19: US issues travel advisory on Nigeria

The United States has issued travel advisory on Nigeria, warning its citizens against travelling to the West African due to the COVID-19 pandemic.According to reports by Nigeria’s ThisDay newspaper on Monday, the warning, which is contained on its website, also cautioned US citizens from travelling to 12 states in Nigeria over security challenges.

“Reconsider travel to Nigeria due to COVID-19. Some areas have increased risk,” it said, adding that the security challenges are terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping and maritime crime.

In the statement, titled, “Country Summary”, the US citizens were warned not to travel to Borno and Yobe and Adamawa states due to terrorism, they were advised to avoid Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, and Yobe states due to kidnapping

Other states listed are Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Delta, and Rivers states (with the exception of Port Harcourt) due to civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime.

The statement also warned that “the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in many areas of Nigeria due to security conditions.”

It listed over 12 checklists to the US citizens who decide to travel to Nigeria.