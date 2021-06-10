COVID-19 vaccination: Cameroon targets 5000 daily as vaccine expiration risk run high

The Government of Cameron plans to vaccinate about 5000 people every day so as to use up the stock of COVID-19 vaccine doses available before it expires by the end of June.

The move was stated by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda Wednesday June 9 at the end of a meeting to evaluate the country’s vaccination programme against the pandemic, launched some ten weeks ago.

Before the launch of the campaign, anti-vaccine propaganda had already spread over social media on the side effects of the vaccines.

Officials had it hard to convince part of the population to take the vaccine so as to get immunized against the deadly virus, which has already killed more than a thousand in the country.

Despite the sensitization campaigns made to have many take the vaccine, the Government is yet to reach its target as far as the vaccination campaign is concerned. Only 68,000 (13% of the target) have taken the first jab of the vaccines.

A bigger challenge looms as the stock of vaccines still available will reportedly expire by the end of the month of June.

Reason why the Government decided to inoculate 5000 per day so as to deplete the stock of doses still available.

Well aware of the citizens’ hesitant behaviour towards the vaccines, they have resolved to intensify awareness campaigns so as to overcome the anti-vaccine propaganda, accelerate the exercise and have the highest number of persons vaccinated.