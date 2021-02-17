COVID-19 vaccine: Senegal takes stock of 200,000 doses from China

Published on 17.02.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Senegal’s President Macky Sall is poised to received 200,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China, APA has learnt on Wednesday.Senegal is taking a new step in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s first doses of COVID-19 vaccines were purchased for CFA2.2 billion from the pharmaceutical company Sinopharm.

A forthright ago, Senegal received 117 refrigerators, 7 cold rooms and 8 freezers for the conservation of vaccines against COVID-19.

This equipment are being deployed throughout the country.

They were approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) which has allowed vaccines to be stored at between 2° and 8° degrees.

According to the newspaper Le Soleil, which broke the vaccine dose story, the cabinet has made a firm decision to start vaccination before the end of February.

The elderly with co-morbidities and healthcare personnel will be the main targets of the first vaccination campaign.

Since the first infection in March 2020, Senegal has recorded 31,771 cases, of which 26,095 have recovered, 769 have died as 4,906 are still under treatment.