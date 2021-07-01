International › APA

COVID-19: West Africa records 12,370 infections, 210 deaths in June

Published on 01.07.2021 at 09h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 12,370 new cases and 210 new deaths of COVID-19 since on May 31, 2021.The new cases were recorded in Benin (141), Burkina Faso (49), Cape Verde (2098), Ivory Coast (1009), Gambia (89), Ghana (1744), Guinea (576), Guinea-Bissau (87), Liberia (1721), Mali (157), Niger (78), Nigeria (1228), Senegal (1541), Sierra Leone (1428) and Togo (424).

The new deaths were recorded in Benin (3), Burkina Faso (2), Cape Verde (22), Ivory Coast (10), Gambia (3), Ghana (10), Guinea (8), Guinea-Bissau (1), Liberia (41), Mali (8), Niger (1), Nigeria (49), Senegal (27), Sierra Leone (21) and Togo (4). West Africa now has 485,470 total cases, 6,445 total deaths and 465,797 total recoveries.

Nigeria (167,543) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (95,642), Ivory Coast (48,242), Senegal (42,957), Cape Verde (32,457), Guinea (23,753), Mali (14,322), Togo (13,881), Burkina Faso (13,479), Benin (8,199), Gambia (6,079), Sierra Leone (5,575), Niger (5,488), Liberia (3,900) and Guinea-Bissau (3,853).

Moreover, Nigeria (2,120) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (1,166), Ghana (795), Mali (525), Ivory Coast (313), Cape Verde (286), Niger (193), Gambia (181), Guinea (169), Burkina Faso (168), Togo (129), Liberia (127), Benin (104), Sierra Leone (100) and Guinea-Bissau (69). 

Also, Nigeria (163,985) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (93,288), Ivory Coast (47,816), Senegal (41,354), Cape Verde (31,565), Guinea (22,443), Togo (13,506), Burkina Faso (13,301), Mali (10,059), Benin (8,000), Gambia (5,858), Niger (5,206), Guinea-Bissau (3,579), Sierra Leone (3,522) and Liberia (2,315).   

Africa has registered 5,514,945 total cases, 142,574 total deaths and 4,825,072 total recoveries while the world has recorded 182,651,019 total cases, 3,955,403 total deaths and 167,250,355 total recoveries.

                       

