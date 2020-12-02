COVID-19: Zambia among African countries to benefit from Scottish aid

Zambia is one of three African countries set to benefit from a £2-million pledge from the Scottish government to assist children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, APA learnt here on Wednesday.Scottish International Development Minister Jenny Gilruth said her government is working with UNICEF to help address the impact of the pandemic on children in Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia.

“We are delighted to be working with UNICEF on this project to support their work, especially with children, in Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda,” Gilruth said in a statement.

She said the funds would be split equally among the three countries and assist in paying for specific needs such as improving water, sanitation and hygiene as well as healthcare, immunisation and nutrition.

The money would also be used to help prepare health systems in the three countries to distribute COVID-19 vaccines once these are available.