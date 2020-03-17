COVID-19: Zimbabwe postpones independence celebrations, other events

Published on 17.03.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday declared coronavirus a national disaster and suspended all large public gatherings, including next month’s celebrations of Zimbabwe’s independence.In a televised message, Mnangagwa ordered the postponement of 40th independence anniversary celebrations that were set for the second city Bulawayo on April 18 as well as the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which was also due to be held in the same city next month.

“Government has decided to postpone, curtail or cancel public events, gatherings and activities. In that respect, government has postponed the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, all national independence celebrations previously planned and pending international sporting fixtures until the threat of corona virus recedes,” Mnangagwa said.

Schools would, however, remain open until the first term ends on April 2.

ZITF is Zimbabwe’s premier business exhibition and draws thousands of visitors, including businesspeople from several countries.

The suspended events would proceed once the threat of coronavirus has rescinded, Mnangagwa said.

He announced that Zimbabwe is yet to record any coronavirus case.

The suspension of events and banning of public gatherings come as Zimbabwe’s neighbours have taken similar action.

South Africa has closed most of its borders on Monday, banned public gatherings and closed schools.