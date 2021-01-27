COVID-19: Zimbabwe VP presides over joint burial of former ministers

Acting Zimbabwe President Constantino Chiwenga on Wednesday presided over the burial of two cabinet ministers and a retired prisons chief who succumbed to COVID-19 last week.Speaking during the joint burial ceremony at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Chiwenga described foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo, transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza and retired Zimbabwe Prisons Services chief Paradzai Zimondi as patriots who dedicated their lives to the liberation of Zimbabwe.

The burial of the three men, who succumbed to COVID-19 last week, was the first time more than two national heroes have been buried at the same time.

Last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the double burial of Manicaland provincial minister Ellen Gwaradzimba and former deputy minister Morton Malianga.

Gwaradzimba succumbed to COVID-19.