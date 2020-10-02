COVID-19: Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa wishes Trump well

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday wished US President Donald Trump well as he recovers from coronavirus.In a message on microblogging site Twitter, Mnangagwa said he was confident that Trump and his wife Melania would overcome the disease that has so far infected more than 34.5 million people worldwide since the beginning of the year, including 7.5 million in the US alone.

“My best wishes to President Trump @realdonaldtrump and the First Lady @FLOTUS as they make a full recovery from COVID-19,” Mnangagwa said.

The Trumps announced on Friday that they had tested positive of the virus and are recovering in isolation.