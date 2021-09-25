International › APA

Covid fourth wave in seven African countries

Published on 25.09.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

The fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic has been identified in seven African countries, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.Currently, Algeria, Benin, Egypt, Kenya, Mauritius, Somalia and Tunisia are battling with the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the African CDC said in a statement on Friday. 

According to the Africa CDC, the highly contagious Delta variants of the coronavirus continue to spread across the continent. 

 As of September 23rd, 8.1 million cases had been reported in the different member states, accounting for 3.6 percent of the COVID-19 cases reported globally,” the statement noted.

 “The continent is still going through a severe third wave and. 78 percent of our member states are currently going through the third wave while 32 of them are experiencing a severe third wave.” said the director of the Africa CDC, Dr. John Nkengason.

Of that number, four of them are going through a fourth wave”,.

“Africa’s deaths to cases ratio represents 4.4 percent of global deaths,” Nkengasong said, adding that Sudan, Somalia, and Egypt have fatality rates of above 5 percent.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Ethiopia together account for over 60 percent of the continent’s caseload, he said.

