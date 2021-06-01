International › APA

Covid: WHO approves new Chinese vaccine

Published on 01.06.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday gave the green light for the marketing of another Covid-19 vaccine by China.By Ibrahima Dione 

After Sinopharm, next in line comes Sinovac. 

This is the name of the brand new Chinese vaccine authorised by the United Nations’ specialised agency. 

Recommended for people aged 18 and over, it can be injected in two doses two to four weeks apart.

When tested in a population sample, Sinovac is 57 percent effective in preventing symptomatic cases of Covid. 

This rate peaks at 100 percent when it comes to preventing severe forms and hospitalisations.

Mariangela Simao, WHO’s Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products, cleared the latest vaccine given that “the world desperately needs many vaccines to address the huge inequalities.”

Sinovac, which the WHO said is “easy to store,” is already in use in many countries. 

The vaccine is now part of the Covax scheme, which aims to ensure equitable access to vaccines, particularly in poor countries.

 

