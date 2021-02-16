Covid: WHO lists two more vaccines for emergency use

International › APA

Published on 16.02.2021 at 21h21 by APA News

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday listed two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for them to be rolled out globally through COVAX.The statement issued by the UN agency indicates that the vaccines are produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio (Republic of Korea) and the Serum Institute of India.

WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of COVID-19  vaccines and is a prerequisite for COVAX Facility vaccine supply. 

It also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines

Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO  Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products  said: “Countries with no access to vaccines to date will finally be able  to start vaccinating their health workers and populations at risk, contributing to the COVAX Facility’s goal of equitable vaccine distribution”

“But we must keep up the pressure to meet the needs  of priority populations everywhere and facilitate global access. To do  that, we need two things – a scale-up of manufacturing capacity, and  developers’ early submission of their vaccines for WHO review” she  said.

In the case of the two AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines, WHO assessed the quality, safety and efficacy data, risk management plans and programmatic suitability, such as cold chain requirements. 

The process took under four weeks.

The vaccine was reviewed on 8  February by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization  (SAGE), which makes recommendations for vaccines’ use in populations (i.e. recommended age groups, intervals between shots, advice for specific groups such as pregnant and lactating women). 

The SAGE  recommended the vaccine for all age groups 18 and above.

The AstraZeneca/Oxford product is a viral vectored vaccine called ChAdOx1-S. 

It is being produced at several manufacturing sites, as well as in the Republic of Korea and India. 

ChAdOx1-S has been found to have 63.09 percent efficacy and is suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements.

