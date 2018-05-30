CPDM apologise for ‘Constitutional’ error

The Cameroon’s People’s Democratic Movement CPDM has apologised for erroneously inserting the name of Constitutional Council member Jean Foumane Akame in a “motion” of support calling on Paul Biya to stand for the 2018 Presidential election.

The name of the Constitutional Council member featured in the motion signed by elites from the South region and published in the State-run paper Cameroun Tribune.

This drew plenty of criticism from a section of the media and public opinion given that Constitutional Council members are expected to be neutral and refrain from given their opinion with regards to public life.

However, Communication Secretary of the CPDM Jacques Fames Ndongo apologised on behalf of his party claiming it was an error which shoyld have read Marie Foumane Akame instead of Jean Foumane Akame.

The CPDM presents its apologies to Jean Foumane Akame for any inconveniences caused, Jacques Fames Ndongo said.