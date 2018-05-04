Politics › Political parties

Happening now

CPDM senators hold crucial meeting today

Published on 04.05.2018 at 10h37 by Journal du Cameroun

(c)All rights reserved

The senators of the ruling party are meeting on the sidelines of the senate to discuss crucial issue and most probably who they will chose as Senate President.

According to a release signed by the Assistant Secretary General of the party, members of the CPDM parliamentary group meeting today morning for an important meeting.

Though no agenda has been mentioned, the main discussion could be the choice of the party’s choice for President of the Senate. It is traditional for the CPDM to hold such meetings with “order from above”.

The CPDM’s choice will obviously be the Senate President given the majority they have in the house. Will they opt to maintain Marcel Niat Njifenji or will they opt for an Anglophpne as Senate President? All these questions could get an answer from the outcome of the meeting.

Tags : | |

READ ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top