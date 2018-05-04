CPDM senators hold crucial meeting today

The senators of the ruling party are meeting on the sidelines of the senate to discuss crucial issue and most probably who they will chose as Senate President.

According to a release signed by the Assistant Secretary General of the party, members of the CPDM parliamentary group meeting today morning for an important meeting.

Though no agenda has been mentioned, the main discussion could be the choice of the party’s choice for President of the Senate. It is traditional for the CPDM to hold such meetings with “order from above”.

The CPDM’s choice will obviously be the Senate President given the majority they have in the house. Will they opt to maintain Marcel Niat Njifenji or will they opt for an Anglophpne as Senate President? All these questions could get an answer from the outcome of the meeting.