CPDM Vice Presisdent Fon Angwafo Joins Ancestors At 97

The first vice-president of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) died on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the King’s Palace in Mankon at the age of 97.

Cameroon loses a builder of unity the day after the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the unitary state. The population of Mankon in the North West region are mourning its chief. The 20th monarch of this chieftaincy located in the North West is putting away his attributes forever after 97 years on earth. Fon Solomon Anyeghamotu Ndefru Angwafo was the vice president of the CPDM for 37 years. He was also a member of parliament from 1962 to 1988.

Fon Angwafor III worked as an agricultural engineer in Nigeria during the colonial era before returning to Cameroon. Since his return, the politician has participated in the major transformations of the state that led to reunification, the advent of the unitary state in 1972, as well as the return of multiparty politics in 1990.

One week before Fon Angwafo kicked the bucket, he received in audience the Archbishop of Bamenda, His Grace Andrew Nkea.In what till date has being described as a histotic visit.Palace sources say is it the first catholic Archbishop of Bamenda to have entered the Mankon Palace.

Considered as an apostle of peace, he campaigned a lot for the unity of Cameroon, non-violence and dialogue. This was felt at the beginning and during the Anglophone crisis that has been raging in the North-West and South-West regions since 2016. It is with good reason that the governor of the North West Region pays tribute to him.

“At the beginning of the crisis, he resolutely stood behind the Head of State to maintain unity and cohesion in our region and the country in general by taking firm positions against those who had decided to defy the country. He is an icon of national unity who was first a local politician in the former West Cameroon before becoming a parliamentarian. This is a huge loss not only for the North West region but for Cameroon and beyond. He was known as a man of peace,” Adophe Lele Lafrique told Crtv.

A release signed yesterday by North West governor, Adolphe Lele ,on behalf of the Mnisters of Territorial Administration, that of Local Development, confirmed the transition of the geat traditional ruler after a prolonged illness.