CPJ ranks Cameroon among top jailers of Journalists in Africa

The Committee to Protect Journalists has once again ranked Cameroon amongst the worst jailers of journalists in Sub saharan Africa.

A recent report published by CPJ reveals at least 39 journalists are behind bars in Africa, who were arrested in the line of their duties

Eritrea ranks first in the region wit w journalists while Cameroon follows in second position with seven journalist, the same spot the country occupied in the rankings.

The report comes at a time pressure has been mounting from the media for authorities to produce journalist Samuel Wazizi who has not been seen since he was arrested in Buea over five months ago.

Several attempts by his lawyers and family members to see him have been futile while a court in Buea recently threw out a bail request filed by his lawyers.