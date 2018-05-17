CPP to boycott National Day celebrations

The Cameroon’s Peoples Party, CPP has said it will not take part in this year’s activities marking the celebrations of the 46th anniversary of the National Unity Day on May 20.

According to the party, the present security context in parts of the country does not warrant for celebrations but a call to reflection to seek solutions to the current crises.

“In view of the deep crises in our country and the stalemate in which Cameroonians find themselves, the CPP believes that it is more urgent to implement a political transition to rebuild the state in Cameroon. This democratic political transition is the only realistic and desirable political horizon for our country,” the party said in a statement.

The party also justified their boycott move by the fact they wish to denounce the multiple violations of the rights and fundamental freedoms of citizens and management of the fight against the terrorist sect, Boko Haram, by the Government.

This decision follows an earlier one last week by the party to pull out of all elections due to the current security context in the country.

The party has on numerous occasions critised the handling of the Anglophone crisis by the Government and equally boycotted the May 20 celebrations last year as a result.