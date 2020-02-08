Credit Suisse CEO Thiam falls as board swings axe

Published on 08.02.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The Franco-Ivorian Tidjane Thiam has forced to resign as chief executive director of Credit Suisse Group AG, following the spying case, according to a statement issued by the bank on Friday announcing his replacement by Thomas Gottstein.Thiam is expected to step down on February 14.

His resignation comes following a storm over espionage.

Credit Suisse is suspected of having had private detectives follow his former star employee Iqbal Khan, who was recruited by its main competitor UBS.

Following fierce criticism, Thiam has tendered his resignation as CEO of the Zurich banking group.

The board of directors has appointed Mr. Gottstein to replace him.

Gottstein had been head of Credit Suisse’s Swiss subsidiary since 2016.