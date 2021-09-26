“Criminal TPLF” prolong Ethiopia anarchy – Deputy PM

Criminal groups that consider equality as subjugation are making their best effort to create and prolong anarchy in Ethiopia, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen told the 76th UN General Assembly.“At the hands of these lords of instability, we went through unimaginably inhumane attacks against citizens, instigation of violence, and destruction of property, that culminated in an attack against the Ethiopian army,” said the Deputy Prime Minister while accusing the rebel force currently fighting in the north of the country.

While the government was addressing humanitarian needs, the criminal Tigray People’s People Liberation Front (TPLF) applied its cruel design to aggravate human suffering said the Deputy PM.

“The criminal enterprise and its enablers created and advertised horrific imagery of faked incidents. As if the real misery of our people is not enough, story lines are created to match not the facts but preconceived stereotypical attitudes,” he said.

He said accused by agenda-and-revenue driven media, convicted by misguided politics, the government of Ethiopia are now facing a unilateral coercive measure.

“Ethiopia opposed coercive measures, when it was applied against others, we advised against its application on Ethiopia. Prescriptions and punitive measures never helped improve situations or relations,” he added.

“The prudent measures we will continue to take are commensurate with the existential challenge we face. Despite the undue pressure, we shall live up to the solemn obligation to preserve the sovereignty, territorial integrity and the political independence of Ethiopia,” Mekonnen told the UN.

“While cooperation and concern from our friends is welcome, we underline the need to employ constructive approach, cultivate trust and create understanding.

Attempts to extend support or even opine on an internal issue of a state requires full understanding about the complexities of the problem” he added.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the challenge Ethiopia is facing is not limited to its boundaries.

“The entire region is facing the destructive path paved for it by this group. Supporting Ethiopia to overcome this criminal group is helping sustain regional peace” he pointed out.