CRM Experiment Electronic Vote during Renewal of Basic Organs

The leaders of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement CRM are pleased to be the first political party in Cameroon to switch to electronic voting.

The party of Maurice Kamto is currently engaged in a vast process of renewing the leadership of its organs in Cameroon and abroad. It is in the Western region that the CRM has tested its voting software for the first time. The leaders of 33 of the 40 communal federations, which the CRM has in this region, were elected electronically, as attested by Roger Justin Noah, the deputy secretary general of the CRM.

He confirms that this test was successful. Next Sunday, the elections of departmental and regional leaders in the West will also be done electronically. “We are proceeding region by region,” says Roger Justin Noah.

After the West, it will be the turn of the Littoral II. In the political division of the CRM, this region corresponds to the department of Moungo (Nkonsamba). Other regions are planned. The militants in Europe will also vote electronically to choose their new leaders next week. During the 2023 convention where the national president will be elected, voting will also be electronic.

“We are leading the way for the government to adopt electronic voting at the national level. It is not a question of money, but a question of will,” says Roger Justin Noah.

To develop the voting software, the CCRM used its own human resources. As for the cost, the party admits that it spent less than 2 million FCFA. However, officials acknowledge that the software is not sufficiently developed. It was built to the size of the party.