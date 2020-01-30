Croatian appointed Zimbabwe head coach

Published on 30.01.2020 at 09h21 by APA News

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has appointed Croatian Zdravko Logarušić as the new head coach of the senior national soccer team, APA learnt here on Thursday.ZIFA said in a statement that Logarušić will be assisted by locals Joey Antipas and Lloyd Chitembwe.

“Zdravko Logarusic has been appointed as the Warriors coach on a 2-year performance based contract,” ZIFA said in a statement.

The Croatian has a UEFA Pro Licence and a Confederation of African Football A licence and has coached the national team of Sudan and top clubs in Ghana, Kenya, Angola and Tanzania.

He is expected to be unveiled in two weeks.

He replaces Sunday Chidzambwa who resigned in August 2019. Antipas has acted as interim Zimbabwe Warriors coach since August.

The appointment comes as Zimbabwe is preparing for back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations ties against Algeria in March.

The Zimbabweans are second in Group H, which also includes neighbours Botswana and Zambia.