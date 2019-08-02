Croatian police launch manhunt after 6 found shot dead

Published on 02.08.2019 at 01h54 by AFP

Croatian police launched a manhunt Thursday after six people were found shot dead inside a house in the capital Zagreb, police said.

Local media reported the suspect was the former spouse of one of the victims, who was killed along with her partner and four members of her family.

A police statement said neighbours raised the alarm after they heard gunshots inside the house in the Kajzerica neighbourhood in the south of the city.

The neighbourhood has been sealed off and a manhunt was under way, it added.

The victims included two men, three women and a child, Zagreb police chief Marko Rasic told reporters.

A child found at the same house was unharmed, he added.