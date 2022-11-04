Cross River Bridge Linking Nigeria , Cameroon Finally Inaugurated

The bridge was inaugurated on November 3rd, 2022 by the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, alongside his counterpart from Nigeria.

Cameroon and Nigeria are now linked by a bridge over the Cross River. The 408-metre-long structure will be inaugurated this Thursday, November 3, 2022 by the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, in the presence of his counterpart of the same maroquin in Nigeria.

According to an information note from the Ministry of Public Works, the construction of this infrastructure will be accompanied in the coming months, on the Cameroonian side, by the execution of several works relating to related developments, financed by a grant of the European Union to the African Development Bank, in favour of Cameroon, to the tune of 9 billion.

This bridge is the result of the Head of State’s commitment to work towards the implementation of the Greentree Agreement, governing the transfer of authority from Nigeria to Cameroon over the Bakassi Peninsula on the one hand, and to continue the development of cross-border roads, while boosting economic exchanges between the two countries, via the South West and North West regions, on the other.

The total cost of the project (works and supervision) amounts to CFAF 21.132 billion, financed by a joint loan from the African Development Bank (ADF window) granted to both countries.