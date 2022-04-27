Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin Made Legal In Central African Republic

Lawmakers unanimously adopted a bill that madelegal tender alongside the CFA franc and legalised the use of

President Faustin Archange Touadera signed the measure into law, his chief of staff Obed Namsio said in a statement.

On this occasion, Authorities say “There’s a common narrative that sub-Saharan African countries are often one step behind when it comes to adapting to new technology,” Finance Minister Herve Ndoba said last week, as quoted in Bloomberg. “This time, we can actually say that our country is one step ahead.”

According to the World Bank, the Central African Republic is a sparsely populated country of 5.4 million inhabitants. It is one of the poorest and most fragile countries despite its natural resources.

