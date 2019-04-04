Cuban dailies to slash editions over newsprint shortage

Published on 04.04.2019 at 17h54 by AFP

Communist Party daily Granma and other Cuban newspapers will slash edition sizes from Friday because of a shortage of newsprint, echoing similar cutbacks imposed by Fidel Castro after the fall of his Soviet Union ally in the 1990s.

The ruling Communist Party said Granma’s Friday and Wednesday editions would be halved from 16 pages to eight “due to difficulties over the availability of newsprint in the country.”

The other party daily Juventud Rebelde (Rebel Youth) would cease to be published on Saturdays.

Other publications would also be affected by the changes, it said.

In an early sign of the economic crisis wrought by the collapse of the Soviet Union, Castro slashed newspaper editions in August 1991, citing similar shortages.

A few days later, Havana announced rationing of fuel and other essentials.

Thursday’s ruling party statement comes as Cubans are facing shortages of some staples like eggs, flour and chicken.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to tighten a six-decade-old US trade embargo on Cuba, labeling it part of a “troika of tyranny” with Venezuela and Nicaragua.