Cuba’s Vice President, Salvado Valves Mesa visited the Parliament of eSwatini where he met with Speaker Petros Mavimbela and Senate President Lindiwe Dlamini over support for his country.The VP said Cuba was in a moment where the United States opposition against the Cuban revolution had intensified, especially now that the parent administration led by US President Donald Trump was very reactionary.

“The Kingdom of eSwatini and the Republic of Cuba have enjoyed good relations over a long period of time. eSwatini would continue to stand by your side during this time time,” the Senate President said.

Cuba often sends it medical doctors to offer free treatment on

an annual basis to emaSwati and also offer training to many of local students in the medical field.