Curfew hours extended during Rwanda’s new Covid-19 lockdown measures

Published on 15.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s Cabinet chaired by President Paul Kagame has resolved to extend curfew hours from 9:00 pm (7:00 pm GMT) up to 4:00 am (2:00 am GMT) to restrict people movement and new propagation of COVID-19 following a recent spike in pandemic cases and fatalities effective Tuesday.According to the latest Covid-19 update, a  young girl aged 14 and a 61-year-old man succumbed to the virus in  Rwanda, raising the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 56.

According  to the communique from the Prime Minister’s Office, all social  gatherings including wedding ceremonies and celebrations of all kinds  are from now on prohibited in both public and private settings.

Also banned are gyms and swimming pools, apart from those in hotels which can be used by only tested hotel residents.

Other  major changes from the meeting include reducing the maximum number of  people who attend meetings and conferences from 50 percent of the venue  capacity to 30 percent. Additionally, all participants will be required  to undergo Covid-19 testing.

Meanwhile, the government resolved  that offices of public and public institutions will operate from 30  percent of their capacity, urging other employees to work from home.

Rwanda so far has confirmed 6,747 Covid-19 cases, of whom 5,996 have already recovered.

