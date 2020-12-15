Curfew hours extended during Rwanda’s new Covid-19 lockdown measures

Rwanda’s Cabinet chaired by President Paul Kagame has resolved to extend curfew hours from 9:00 pm (7:00 pm GMT) up to 4:00 am (2:00 am GMT) to restrict people movement and new propagation of COVID-19 following a recent spike in pandemic cases and fatalities effective Tuesday.According to the latest Covid-19 update, a young girl aged 14 and a 61-year-old man succumbed to the virus in Rwanda, raising the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 56.

According to the communique from the Prime Minister’s Office, all social gatherings including wedding ceremonies and celebrations of all kinds are from now on prohibited in both public and private settings.

Also banned are gyms and swimming pools, apart from those in hotels which can be used by only tested hotel residents.

Other major changes from the meeting include reducing the maximum number of people who attend meetings and conferences from 50 percent of the venue capacity to 30 percent. Additionally, all participants will be required to undergo Covid-19 testing.

Meanwhile, the government resolved that offices of public and public institutions will operate from 30 percent of their capacity, urging other employees to work from home.

Rwanda so far has confirmed 6,747 Covid-19 cases, of whom 5,996 have already recovered.