Curfew to be lifted in Greater Abidjan Friday

The National Security Council (CNS) in Cote d’Ivoire announced at the end of a meeting chaired by President Alassane Ouattara on Thursday, the lifting of the curfew in Abidjan and its suburbs from Friday May 15.“After reviewing the evolution of the pandemic, important decisions were taken for Greater Abidjan: the lifting of the curfew from Friday, May 15, 2020,” the final communiqué of the meeting reported.

Prior to Greater Abidjan, last Friday, the Ivorian leader lifted the curfew in the whole of Cote d’Ivoire considering that since April 21, no case of Covid-19 has been recorded outside the city.

On March 24, the Ivorian leader declared a state of emergency and introduced a curfew throughout the national territory from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Greater Abidjan still remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Cote d’Ivoire.

To date, the country has recorded 1912 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 902 recoveries and 24 deaths.