CVOVID-19 and W/Africa: 518 new cases, 2 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 21.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 518 new cases and 2 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (70), Ivory Coast (13), Gambia (10), Ghana (86), Guinea (55), Liberia (12), Mali (76), Niger (5), Nigeria (143), Senegal (17), Sierra Leone (6) and Togo (25).

The new deaths were recorded in Mali (1) and Togo (1). West Africa now has 200,613 total cases, 2,835 total deaths and 189,110 total recoveries.

Nigeria (65,982) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (50,717), Ivory Coast (21,099), Senegal (15,865), Guinea (12,798), Cape Verde (10,152), Mali (4,169), Gambia (3,716), Benin (2,916), Togo (2,796), Burkina Faso (2,686), Guinea-Bissau (2,421), Sierra Leone (2,405), Liberia (1,551) and Niger (1,340).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,165) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (330), Ghana (323), Mali (143), Ivory Coast (129), Gambia (122), Cape Verde (104), Liberia (82), Guinea (75), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (70), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (64), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (43).

Also, Nigeria (61,782) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (49,281), Ivory Coast (20,748), Senegal (15,465), Guinea (11,821), Cape Verde (9,626), Gambia (3,581), Mali (3,003), Benin (2,579), Burkina Faso (2,476), Guinea-Bissau (2,286), Liberia (1,331), Togo (2,148), Sierra Leone (1,827) and Niger (1,156).

Africa has registered 2,059,517 total cases, 49,255 total deaths and 1,736,803 total recoveries while the world has recorded 58,224,296 total cases, 1,382,800 total deaths and 40,315,336 total recoveries.