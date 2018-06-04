C’wealth delegation assesses Zimbabwe’s suitability to rejoin group

A seven-member Commonwealth delegation met Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo on Monday as the grouping of former British colonies began the process of assessing Harare’s suitability for readmission into the organisation.The delegation, led by the head of Africa, Governance and Peace Directorate at the Commonwealth Secretariat Yvonne Apea Mensah, discussed Zimbabwe’s political situation with Moyo as well as efforts by the country to establish democratic institutions.

The purpose of the mission is to determine if there is functioning democracy in Zimbabwe and establish the extent to which the existing political situation in the southern African country is aligned to the Commonwealth fundamental political values.

The visit by the Commonwealth team is the first of a four-step process to allow the readmission of Zimbabwe, which pulled out of the group 15 years ago.

The assessment team is expected to write a report to the Commonwealth secretary general Patricia Scotland about its findings.

If she is satisfied with Zimbabwe’s suitability, Scotland will trigger the second stage of the readmission process by consulting other Commonwealth countries on whether to readmit the country or not.

Consultations would be made before a decision is formally made at the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting set for Rwanda in 2020.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrote to Scotland last month expressing Zimbabwe’s willingness to rejoin the Commonwealth.

Former president Robert Mugabe pulled Zimbabwe out of the Commonwealth in 2003 after the grouping had decided in December 2002 to indefinitely suspend Zimbabwe.

The suspension followed disputed presidential elections in 2002 and a dispute over Mugabe’s controversial land reform programme.