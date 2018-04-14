C’Wealth Games: Kenya claims gold again

Kenya on Saturday scoped two gold and silver medals in men’s 1,500m and women’s 5,000m at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia.World champion, Hellen Obiri led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women’s 5,000m, by clocking 15:13.11 ahead of her compatriot Margaret Chelimo who settled for silver on 15:15.28 seconds at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast.

The other Kenyan in the race, Eva Cherono was seventh but managed a new personal best of 15:36.10.

In the men’s 1500m, Manangoi scooped gold in 3:34.78, beating compatriot Timothy Cheruiyot who took silver in 3:35.17.

It was Kenya’s fourth gold medal at the championships that saw the East African nation edge out rivals and neighboring Uganda to clinch 13th position on the medals table.

The win now brings Kenya’s medal count to 17, which includes four gold, seven silver and six bronze medals.