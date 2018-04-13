International › APA

C’Wealth Games: Kenya sweeps men’s 3, 000m steeplechase

Published on 13.04.2018 à 21h21 by APA News

Kenya’s Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto on Friday led his compatriots Abraham Kibiwott and Amos Kirui to a podium sweep of the 3, 000m steeplechase finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia.Kipruto managed to set a new Commonwealth record after clocking 8:10.08 followed by Kibiwott in 8:10.62 and Kirui clocking 8:12.24.

At the bell, Kipruto sprung to the front and signaled both Kibiwott and Kirui to follow in his trail with the shaking off of two athletes from Uganda and Canada.

The win now brings Kenya’s medal tally to two gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

“Congratulations! Conseslus Kipruto, Abraham Kibiwott and Amos Kirui for the 1-2-3 sweep at the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase finals and for reaffirming Kenya’s place in global athletics. The entire nation is proud of you,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyans have not lost a Commonwealth Games 3000m steeplechase medal since 1994.

