Cybersecurity expert to speak at Kigali summit

One of the world-renowned cybersecurity experts and successful entrepreneur, Eugene Kaspersky is among keynote speakers at the 5th Transform Africa Summit scheduled to take place in Kigali, Rwanda, from 14-17 May 2019, organisers confirmed to APA on Thursday.The summit is expected to attract over 4,000 participants, including heads of state and government, First Ladies, UN broadband commissioners, ministers, regulators, mayors & governors, public & private sector, international organizations, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, young innovators, civil society and academia

Kaspersky is a co-founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Kaspersky Lab, the world’s largest privately-held vendor of endpoint protection and cybersecurity solutions.

He began his career in cybersecurity accidentally when his computer became infected with the ‘Cascade’ virus in 1989.

Further pursuing his passion for defensive technologies, in 1990 Eugene started gathering a team of like-minded enthusiast researchers to create the AVP Toolkit Pro antivirus program, which four years later was recognized by the University of Hamburg as the most effective antivirus software in the world.

Today Kaspersky Lab is one of the fastest growing IT security vendors worldwide, operating in almost 200 countries and territories worldwide.

The company employs more than 4,000 professionals and IT security specialists in 35 dedicated regional offices across 31 countries, and its cybersecurity technologies protect over 400 million users worldwide.

Organisers said that Kaspersky will join a group of anelists on the sidelines of the summit, organised under the theme ‘Boosting Africa’s Digital Economy’.