International › APA

Happening now

Cycling 2021: Date set for Tour du Rwanda

Published on 26.02.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has validated May 2-9 2021 as official dates for this year’s Tour du Rwanda, a professional cycling competition to be held across the country.The 13th edition of the cycling race was initially due this February 21-28, but was postponed to May, 2021 because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Rwanda.

The country’s cycling federation explained that postponement was “in reference to the current global situation of the covid-19 pandemic” leaving the federation uncertain of organising the annual continental cycling event in the best conditions.

The Tour du Rwanda (in French) was sanctioned by UCI as a 2.2 category race in 2009, and was upgraded to 2.1 in 2019.

In the 12th edition, Eritrean rider, Natnael Tesfazion, scooped the race to wear the yellow jersey last year.

Tesfazion finished top in the general classification (GC) with 23:13′, 01” to narrowly finish (by seconds) ahead of Rwandan pro rider Moise Mugisha who clocked 23hr, 13′, 55”.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top