Cycling 2021: Date set for Tour du Rwanda

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has validated May 2-9 2021 as official dates for this year’s Tour du Rwanda, a professional cycling competition to be held across the country.The 13th edition of the cycling race was initially due this February 21-28, but was postponed to May, 2021 because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Rwanda.

The country’s cycling federation explained that postponement was “in reference to the current global situation of the covid-19 pandemic” leaving the federation uncertain of organising the annual continental cycling event in the best conditions.

The Tour du Rwanda (in French) was sanctioned by UCI as a 2.2 category race in 2009, and was upgraded to 2.1 in 2019.

In the 12th edition, Eritrean rider, Natnael Tesfazion, scooped the race to wear the yellow jersey last year.

Tesfazion finished top in the general classification (GC) with 23:13′, 01” to narrowly finish (by seconds) ahead of Rwandan pro rider Moise Mugisha who clocked 23hr, 13′, 55”.