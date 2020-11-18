Cycling Grand Prix: Rwandan Mugisha claims first stage

Rwandan Moses Mugisha sprinted Wednesday into Grand Prix Chantal 2020 cycling competition yellow jersey, winning the opening stage covering a total distance of 92 Km in Douala after 2 hours 15 minutes and 41 seconds, Sports sources confirmed to APA in Kigali.The 22-year old rider joined the professional ranks after two years as one of the most promising riders in local cycling where he won medals — including gold — at last year’s African Continental Road Championships in Ethiopia as well as at the All-Africa Games in Morocco is currently playing for French club ‘lmp-La Roche Vendée Cyclisme’

While featuring for Team Rwanda in Tour du Rwanda last year, Mugisha was sensational in most of the stages en route to taking home the jersey for most combative cyclist of the 2.1 UCI Africa Tour race.

Grand Prix Chantal Biya, with a total 699km distance, is the first race outside Rwanda the national team is participating in this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is also the team’s first

competitive race since the 2020 Tour du Rwanda in March.

Following are more stages of Grand Prix Chantal 2020 cycling competition :

Nov. 19 – Stage 2: Akonolinga – Abang-Mbang (139.5Km)

Nov. 20 – Stage 3: Yaounde – Ebolowa-Nklandom (167 Km)

Nov. 21 – Stage 4: Zoétélé – Nkpwang-Meyomes sala (116.4 Km)

Nov. 22 – Stage 5: Sangmelima – Yaoundé (166.4 Km)