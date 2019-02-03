Cycling: Team Rwanda departs for Cameroon Tour de l’Espoir

Published on 03.02.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

A contingent of six riders has left Kigali International Airport over the weekend for Cameroon where the Rwandan national cycling team is set to compete in this year’s Tour de l’Espoir.The stage cycling race is held annually in Cameroon.

The six-man Team Rwanda includes Yves Nkurunziza, Samuel Hakiruwizeye, Eric Manizabayo, Jean Damascene Ruberwa, Jean Claude Nzafashwanayo and Moise Mugisha, the Rwanda Cycling Federation said in a statement seen by APA on Sunday.

Following is the list of 19 African national cycling teams that are expected to compete in Tour de l’Espoir 2019.

Algeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Mauritius, Nigeria, Tunisia, Rwanda, Argentina, Portugal, Ecuador, Monaco, Japan, South Africa and hosts Cameroon.

Rwandan rider Joseph Areruya from South African-based club Dimension Data for Qhubeka is the winner of the 2018 Tour de l’Espoir.