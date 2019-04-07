Cyclone Idai: Confirmed deaths rise above 600 in Mozambique, hundreds missing

The death toll in Mozambique from last month’s deadly Cyclone Idai has reached 602 although authorities said on Sunday that it would be some time before the final tally from the violent storm is known, APA learnt here on Sunday.According to the Institute of Natural Disaster Management (INGC), the number of bodies that have been recovered so far has risen from 598 last week to 602 as the search for victims continued.

“A more precise death toll and the true scale of the damage is not likely to be known soon as many areas are cut off,” INGC said on Sunday.

The relief agency revealed that the number of affected families has also risen to 1.5 million, up from the previous 283,554, while more than 1,640 people were injured when the cyclone struck in mid-March.

All the affected people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Up to 1,000 people have been confirmed dead and hundreds are missing across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe from Tropical Cyclone Idai, according to government agencies and the Red Cross.