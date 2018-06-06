Czech beat Nigeria 1-0 in int’l friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday lost 0-1 to Czech Republic in the last international friendly match ahead of the World Cup in Russia, which begins on June 14, 2018.The match, which was played in Vienna, Austria saw the Czechs dominate the first half of the match with the lone goal scored by Tomas Kalas in the 25th minute of play.

The Super Eagles raised their game in the second half, but could not get the equalizer, despite dominating the match till the end of the game.

The match was characterized by both teams missing several scoring chances.

But more glaring were the scoring chances missed by Victor Moses, Odion Ighali and Wilfred Ndidi during the match, which was stopped for about 10 minutes due to rain storm.

The Super Eagles played 1-1 draw with the national team of DR Congo in Port Harcourt and lost 1-2 to the English team at Wembley before the latest encounter with Czech Republic.

Nigeria will take on Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D. The World Cup opener for Nigeria and Croatia is in Kaliningrad on Saturday, June 16.