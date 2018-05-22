Czech supplies arms to Nigerian Army

The Czech Republic has delivered some arms to the Nigerian army to boost its counter insurgency operations.The army confirmed on Monday the receipt of support arms from the Czech Republic.

The military took delivery of different calibre of ammunition and spare parts, including rockets and projectile to boost the war against terrorism and other forms of criminality.

Brig.-Gen. Olufemi Akinjobi, the Chairman of the Arms and Ammunition Reception Committee, told newsmen at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja that more weaponry were being expected from other countries.

Akinjobi declined to name the calibre of arms the committee took delivery of, saying “they are support weapons” for the operation Lafiya Dole and ongoing “Operation Last Hold” in Borno North and the Lake Chad region.

A few foreign military officers and senior officers were engaged to inspect and open the pallet containing the arms.