Daesh-affiliated cell busted in Morocco

Published on 14.09.2021 at 18h21 by APA News

Moroccan security services, on Tuesday morning, dismantled a terrorist cell affiliated to Daech.This terrorist cell is composed of three extremists aged 21, 27 and 37 respectively, who were active in the city of Errachidia, according to a statement from the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ).

Searches conducted at the homes of the suspects and in the commercial premises of one of them led to the seizure of computer equipment, memory cards, cell phones, paramilitary uniforms, literatures advocating terrorist operations and posters referring to “khorassan” as a new base of fighting, the statement added.

According to searches, investigations and shadowing operations on the members of the terrorist cell, its alleged head was active in the recruitment from followers of traditional religious groups, it said.

The suspect turned his commercial premises located near vital and strategic facilities into a place of prayer by outlawing the prohibition of prayer in mosques, as well as a refuge for the consecration of extremist ideology in the ranks of its followers and space for planning crimes with terrorist intent against individuals, choosing one of the victims as an imminent target of assassination because of his work in a public utility.

Investigations also reveal that members of the cell, who were taken into custody, shared digital content of a terrorist nature, such as those documenting suicide bombings and assassinations committed by the ‘Daesh’ in several parts of the world.

This was used as a means to introduce extremist ideology and incite the perpetration of crimes on the national territory, the statement added.

