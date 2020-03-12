Dakar, Banjul to take advantage of “decisive turning point in their history”

The Foreign ministers of Senegal and The Gambia have called for the intensification of cooperation between the two countries, which have maintained a “climate of confidence” since Adama Barrow assumed power and initiated with his counterpart Macky Sall a so-called Presidential Council.By Oumar Dembélé

According to Senegal’s Amadou Ba, this new dynamic thanks to the “clear-sightedness” of the two leaders should allow for “intense intelligence cooperation,” against the backdrop of a West African region threatened by terrorism, violent extremism and cross-border crimes.

Already, “closer cooperation between the defence and security forces has made it possible to anticipate a number of threats and ensure the security of people and property, particularly along the Senegal-Gambia borders,” he added.

Ba was speaking at the second edition of the Senegalo-Gambia Presidential Council, which opened in Dakar on Wednesday and ended on Thursday with the participation of the two heads of state.

Along with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara and several other ministers of the two countries on Wednesday, Mr. Ba stressed the importance of working together “for the proper implementation” of the agreement on road transport.

“We should also work to facilitate the passage of people and goods at the borders and to create the conditions for a perfect integration of our populations in both countries,” the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad emphasised.

Gambia’s Mamadou Tangara also spoke about this issue, noting that “we must work even harder” to “remove barriers” and eradicate obstacles that are not in favour of the free movement of people and goods.

For him, “this is how we can boast of having a space of peace.”

The Gambian minister also insisted on intensifying cooperation in tourism, which is one of the “sectors where we can work together to achieve success.”

In terms of energy, Amadou Ba also stressed the “fruitful partnership” between Senelec and Nawec, with the commissioning of the Karang delivery point for the supply of electricity to the Amdalai-Barra area after that of Keur Ayib.

He also cited as an example cooperation in the fisheries, agriculture and environment sectors.

Tangara was optimistic, believing that “our two leaders aspire to bring development to the doorstep of our two countries.”

He said such a bilateral relationship could serve as a model for the rest of Africa to emulate.

The establishment of the Senegalo-Gambia Presidential Council was decided during a visit to Senegal by President Barrow from March 2 to 4, 2017.

Its first edition was held in Banjul on March 13, 2018.

This initiative is part of a common drive by the two leaders to give fresh impetus to relations between Senegal and The Gambia and to establish a permanent and trusting dialogue at the political level.