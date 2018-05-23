Dakar: Ex-PM’s remarks offend Muslim sensibilities

Controversial remarks by one of Senegal’s leading politicians about the Isreali-Palestinian conflict have caused the ire of Islamic clerics outside his country.Theologians in Egypt described ex-prime minister Idrissa Seck’s statements as “shocking and very serious.”

Mr. Seck, a confirmed presidential aspirant for the 2019 election in Senegal had declared that “God, in the Qur’an, does not speak of Makkah, but of Bakkah, which etymologically suggests crying”.

The Senegalese politician went on to question “why is it that we would think that the place of pilgrimage would be Mecca and not Jerusalem… I have the proof of the exact place where it is, but I will tell them to you two (Israelis and Arabs) together”.

He was offering his views about the protracted tiff between Israel and the Palestinians, a crisis he described as a quarrel between half-brothers.

Reacting to his remarks, Dr. Fathi Abderrahmane Ahmed Hijazi, Professor of Arabic Language at Cairo’s Al Azhar University, claimed God had created Mecca as the first mosque and erected it as a place for angels around which they circled.

The cleric said after the first man Adam was created, he circled the Kaaba for 40 years.

He said the Al Aqsa Mosque was created in Jerusalem after the Kaaba, according to chronicles linked to the Prophet Mohamed (PBUH).

“The companions of the prophet had asked him what the interval was between their construction and he replied: ‘forty years’” Dr Hijazi explained.

The cleric said therefore the sacred mosque of Mecca is the direction to which all Muslims turn to during prayers.

He also quoted Verse 96, Surah Al Imran of the Quran which says: “The first house that was built for people is that of Bakka (Mecca) which is blessed and a good direction for the universe.”

He said similarly, in Surat Al Baqqara, verse 145, the Almighty Allah says “Surely we saw you turning your face in all directions in the sky. We therefore asked you to turn your face towards the Sacred Mosque. Wherever you are, turn your faces to the Holy Mosque. Certainly, those to whom the Book has been revealed know that it is the truth from their Lord. And Allah is watchful to what they do.”

Hijazi also issued a warning to the effect that: “For those who have doubts about these religious truths such as Idrissa Seck and others, I tell them that their doubtfulness is like distancing oneself from the Holy Book. Whoever doubts the Koran is a disbeliever and whoever follows them will be led astray”..

The well-read cleric warned that God’s word “is decisive and His judgment is no joke at all”, adding that any debate outside the Qur’an and the tradition left by Prophet Mohammed known as Sunnah was pointless.

Sheikh Ahmed Kacem, an Imam and preacher at Egypt’s Endowment ministry also weighed in on the controversy caused by the Senegalese politician’s comments, pointing out that doubters of the Kaa’ba as Qibla for Muslims, are at variance with God’s word as enshrined in the Qur’an and the Sunnah.

He said the term Bakka is synonymous with Makka and the Bakk refers to the huge crowd around the mosque, adding that God had ordered His Messenger to change the direction of prayer towards the Kaaba.

According to the Egyptian sheikh, Mecca has been severally referred to in the Qur’an as Bakka, Makka, the Sacred Mosque and the Blessed Earth.

“Mecca is the Qibla chosen by God for all mosques built on earth” he added.