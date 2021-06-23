Dakar Grand Carnival is back

The 2020 edition had been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.By Abdourahmane Diallo

The Senegalese capital will once again vibrate to the rhythm of the Grand Carnaval de Dakar.

The second edition of this annual cultural event will be held from 26 to 28 November 2021, the initiator and promoter of the event, Fatou Kasse Sarr has announced.

She was speaking at a press conference to present and launch the second Grand Carnival of Dakar held on Wednesday at the Maison de la Culture Douta Seck in the Senegalese capital.

Placed under the theme “Tales and Legends of Senegal and Elsewhere,” the 2021 edition aims to enhance and promote culture as a tool for territorial marketing.

This meeting will bring together cultural actors from the 14 regions of Senegal and hopes to involve other countries.

A festive and popular event, the Grand Carnaval de Dakar is a platform for cultural expression that aims to present the country’s cultural mosaic, both traditional and contemporary.

“It is a mixing of cultures, but beyond that, there is an aspect of mutual discovery with the cultural actors who come to Dakar, which is the capital, and the people of Dakar who also learn to better understand the cultural diversity of Senegal on which its national unity is based. Because we have this form of mixing in Senegal that makes our specificity and our charm,” Ms. Sarr said.

She explained that the Grand Carnival of Dakar offers “a showcase and a beautiful platform of expression to this cultural diversity, symbol of Senegal.”

Through this cultural event, Fatou Kasse Sarr and her collaborators hope to make the regions of Senegal better known, promote certain talents and land them contracts.

According to Ms. Sarr, bringing regional representatives to Dakar for an event of this scope can therefore represent an economic opportunity.

This places the Grand Carnaval de Dakar within a territorial marketing approach that consists of enhancing local potential in order to ultimately benefit the economy.

“We have therefore designed the Grand Carnaval de Dakar, taking into account all these parameters and we have made it a platform for open expression, an ecosystem around which a whole value chain of cultural tourism revolves,” she concluded.