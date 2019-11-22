Dakar to host 20th Congress of African Electricity Companies

Several African heads of state and government are expected to attend the 20th Congress of the Association of African Electricity Companies (ASEA) scheduled from June 20 to 24, 2020 at the Diamniadio Exhibition Centre, near the Senegalese capital Dakar, APA learned on Friday from the organisers.“The number of participants in the congress is estimated at about a thousand people, including heads of state and government,” said a statement from the organising committee, which did not name which African leaders will be attending.

He pointed out that experts, administrative and political authorities, senior officials of electricity companies from some 50 countries will also take part in the meeting organized by the Senegalese electricity company (SENELEC) and the ASEA.

It will be on the theme: “The need for public service and performance of African electricity companies.”

According to Moustapha Baïdy Bâ, coordinator of the organizing committee officially launched on Thursday evening, the Dakar Congress will promote the development and integration of the African electricity sector through the interconnection of electricity networks, the exchange of experience and know-how, as well as the joint exploitation of energy resources on the basis of a win-win approach for all ASEA members.

It will also bring together African electricity companies and stakeholders to make electricity more accessible, affordable and reliable for African populations.