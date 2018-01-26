Dakar to host FAO sub-regional headquarters – Official

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has chosen Senegal to host its sub-regional headquarters for West Africa, the organization has announced.“The Headquarters and Partnership Agreements will be signed Sunday January 28, 2018 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in the presence of the President of Senegal Macky Sall, as well as other West Africa Heads of State,” FAO said in a statement.

The agreements will be signed by FAO Director-General José Graziano da Silva, Senegal’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sidiki Kaba and the Agriculture and Rural Equipment Minister, Papa Abdoulaye Seck.

According to the FAO, the signing of these agreements marks a major step in the fight against hunger in the sub-region.

“They will indeed strengthen the presence of FAO at the sub-regional level and strengthen the historical collaboration between FAO and West African countries,” the statement said.

“The FAO sub regional office for West Africa (SFW) will be responsible for developing, promoting and implementing strategies to address the priorities of countries and sub-regional organizations, in terms of food and nutrition security, agriculture and rural development.

“Through a strong team of multidisciplinary technical experts, the Office will support 15 West African countries.”

After the signing of the agreements, Graziano da Silva will also have a bilateral meeting with Macky Sall, the statement added.