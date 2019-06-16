Dane becomes first foreigner to win German mayor’s seat

Danish businessman Claus Ruhe Madsen became the first non-German to win the mayor’s office in a major German city Sunday with his election victory in Rostock.

Madsen, an independent, claimed about 57 percent of the vote in a run-off ballot in the northern city, beating Steffen Bockhahn of the far-left Linke with around 43 percent.

The Copenhagen-born Madsen, 46, has lived in Germany since 1992 and settled two decades ago in Rostock on the Baltic Sea. However he has never taken a German passport.

He has led the local chamber of commerce for six years and ran a campaign promising “pragmatic” politics and a strong ecological stance.

Madsen, who sports a prominent beard and sharp business suits, had pledged to hand over management of five furniture stores he owns to his wife should he be elected.