Dangote Cement donates anti-COVID-19 kits worth FCFA 100 million to Cameroon

The Secretary of State at the Ministry of Public Health has received anti-COVID-19 equipment worth 100 million FCFA from the Dangote Cement Cameroon group as support to the country’s fight against the killer pandemic.

The equipment including face masks, gloves, protective gowns, disposable shoe covers, protective glasses, hand disinfectants, chlorinated water, spraying machines, food supplements and thermoflash.

They were handed over to the Minister of State at the Ministry of Public Health by the General Manager of Dangote Cement Cameroon, Abdoulahi Baba Thursday April 30.

Since the creation of a special national solidarity fund by the Head of State to finance Government’s strategy against the Coronavirus, private and public enterprises, business tycoons have been contributing a lot but financially and materially to see an end to this pandemic in Cameroon.