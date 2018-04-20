Dangote Group, Globacom, GTB lead African economic drivers

The Dangote Group, Globacom and Guaranty Trust Bank have been listed among six Nigerian companies driving the amalgamation of economic activities in Africa.The listing was done by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in its report entitled, ‘Pioneering One Africa: African Corporations Trail-blazing across the Continent.

A statement issued by Globacom in Lagos on Thursday, said the other companies mentioned included United Bank for Africa and Jumia Nigeria.

“BCG identified 150 companies blazing the trail toward a more integrated Africa. They consist of 75 Africa-based companies and 75 multinational companies that have established impressive track records in Africa and are contributing to further integration of the continent.

“The African pioneers come from 18 countries on the continent, including South Africa, Morocco; Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Tunisia.

“The multinational companies also listed in the report are mainly from France, United Kingdom and U.S, while the rest are from China, India, Indonesia, Qatar, and the UAE,” the statement said.

According to the statement, economic integration on the continent is gathering momentum with the listed companies driving the process.

“BCG highlighted eight factors that explain how these companies are making their impacts felt on the continent. These include active expansion of footprint across African countries, building strong African brands and using local innovation,” it said.

It also identified investment in local talents and development of people advantage, building local ecosystems and facilitating movement of people, goods, and information among the factors.

It added that Globacom had over the years built a reputation as an African brand offering innovative solutions in voice and data services, thereby making telecommunication services more accessible.