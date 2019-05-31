International › APA

Happening now

Dangote still most admired African brand-Survey

Published on 31.05.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

Dangote Group from Nigeria has for the second year emerged as the most admired African brand, of African continent origin, by consumers ahead of the telecommunication giant, MTN in a survey of 100 Africa best brands announced in Johannesburg at the weekend.According to the South Africa based Brand Africa in a survey carried out in collaboration with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the seventh edition which was released at the weekend, of 15,000 brands  mentioned, Dangote ranked first brand when consumers are prompted to recall the most admired African brand.

 In the top100 list, the United State sports and fitness mega brand,  Nike, a non-African brand retains the overall number one brand in Africa spontaneously recalled by consumers. 

South African telecoms brand MTN  is the number one African brand spontaneously recalled brand, while  surging Ethiopian brand Anbessa Shoes, at number two, swopped positions  with Nigerian conglomerate, Dangote, which is the number three most  admired brand of African of origin.

 However, when consumers are prompted to recall the most admired African  brand, Dangote retains the number one position. Just last year Dangote  brand was named the most valuable brand among the top 50 brands in Nigeria for 2018 by Brand Nigeria.

 Further analysis of the ranking indicates that Overall, the 2018/19 Brand Africa 100 list,  which is calculated from 15,000 brand mentions illustrates a very  diversified range of brands in Africa and shows year on year consistency  with 80 per cent of the top 100 brands having been in the top 100 Most  Admired Brands in previous years.

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top