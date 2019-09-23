Darfur ‘bread protest’ continues despite crackdown

Protests in Nayala city, South Darfur has continued into a second day on Monday over the rising price of basic commodities including bread despite a crackdown by security forces.The protest which began in the city on Sunday is said to have spread to other areas in the region.

Thousands of protesters occupied the streets of Nayla city on Monday morning before heading to the state’s governor’s residence to tender an official citizens’ complaint against the rising cost of basic foodstuffs and the growing insecurity in the area.

According to witnesses, the letter also contained a demand for the governor to resign.

Security forces reportedly fired teargas and live ammunition to disperse the gathering.

Meanwhile in al-Fashair, North Darfur hundreds of protesters gathered in the main market of demanding improved security.

The protests were called by activists following the killing of four protesters in separate incidents in three Sudanese cities.

Darfur is recovering from a 15-year conflict bewteen rebels and government forces backed by local militias.

But the residence of region have been complaining about a spate of armed robberies by gangs taking advantage of the insecurity in the area.